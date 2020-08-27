Le’Veon Bell has sent a clear message to the National Football League in the wake of the New York Jets’ decision to not practice today.

The Jets are one of several NFL teams opting to cancel practice in the wake of the Jacob Blake police shooting. The AFC East franchise decided to cancel practice and focus on social justice issues.

The New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals and Washington Football Team have all decided to not practice today. The Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears have postponed the start of their practices.

In the wake of his team’s decision, Bell sent a blunt message to the National Football League.

“We’ve been protecting the shield…it’s time for the shield to protect us,” he wrote.

NBA players boycotted Wednesday and Thursday playoff games, calling on their owners to do more in regards to social justice. The NBA will reportedly aim to resume its postseason this weekend, but not before plans are lined out.

It appears many within the NFL are attempting to do something similar.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admitted on Wednesday that everything is on the table this season.

“I mentioned to the players this is the year — the protest season. It’s the season of protesting. And we’ll handle ourselves as we do,” Carroll said. “This is a protest that doesn’t have an end to it until all the problems go away. And we solve the issues and stuff. So we’re gonna do our part and continue to work to stay actively involved, and continue to stay in touch with the situations that are going on by staying on the topics and with it just in hopes that we can be there to help and support where we can and have influence where we can.”