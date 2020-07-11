Le’Veon Bell Predicts Who Jamal Adams Will Play For This Season

Earlier this offseason, New York Jets safety Jamal Adams requested a trade. Shortly after that news broke, the All-Pro released a list of preferred destinations, which includes Baltimore, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle and Tampa Bay.

Adams is seeking an extension this offseason since he’s eligible for one. There’s no doubt that he is one of the top safeties in the NFL, but the Jets might not want to pay the LSU product until they absolutely have to.

Though there might be tension between Adams and the front office, there is still a strong chance he plays the 2020 season in New York. At least that’s what Le’Veon Bell thinks will happen.

Bell recently shared his thoughts on his teammate’s trade request in an interview with Hot 97 Radio. The versatile tailback doesn’t think we’ll see Adams get traded this season.

“I think he wants to be [with the Jets]…I don’t think he’ll get traded,” Bell said. “I do think he’ll be playing with the Jets.”

Not what fans from Seattle to Dallas to Philadelphia had hoped to hear…. pic.twitter.com/OebU14gN2t — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 11, 2020

New York holds all the leverage in this situation. Adams is still under contract for two more seasons, so a holdout this year wouldn’t do him any good.

The Jets have always viewed Adams as one of the building blocks on the roster. However, the front office might have to seriously consider moving him if there is a solid offer on the table.

Last season, the Jaguars shipped out Jalen Ramsey for a pair of first-round picks. Perhaps the Jets can receive a similar offer for Adams. And if not, then Bell’s prediction for the 2020 season will most likely come true.