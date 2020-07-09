Le’Veon Bell Reacts To ESPN’s 10 Best NFL Running Backs List

Le’Veon Bell isn’t happy with his ranking in ESPN’s top 10 running backs list.

The Worldwide Leader released its ranking of NFL running backs ahead of the 2020 season on Thursday. Giants RB Saquon Barkley tops the list, followed by Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey and Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot. Saints back Alvin Kamara checks in at No. 4 followed by Titans RB Derrick Henry.

There’s not much of an argument one can make to change the top five running backs – though, the order could be argued. Dalvin Cook, Nick Chubb, Joe Mixon, Josh Jacobs and Le’Veon Bell round out the top 10, in that order.

Bell’s No. 10 ranking makes sense considering his poor showing in 2019. But that didn’t stop the Jets RB from complaining about ESPN’s ranking – which polled various coaches, scouts and executives across the league – as evident in the tweet below.

In reality, Le’Veon Bell’s best days may be behind him. The former Steelers back ran for 789 yards on 245 carries for the Jets last season. It was his worst season performance of his career thus far.

There’s no doubt he’ll have a chance to bounce back this upcoming season, though. New York’s offensive line remains a work in progress. But if Sam Darnold can elevate his play in 2020, that should open up the running game, helping Bell improve his play in the process.

Le’Veon Bell and the Jets will look to reach eight wins this season as the team went 7-9 in 2019.