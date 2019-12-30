Le’Veon Bell Responds To Adam Gase’s Viral Comment

It’s widely believed that Jets head coach Adam Gase was not a fan of the team’s decision to sign Le’Veon Bell. As a result, there has been a lot of speculation that the Jets might try to move Bell in the offseason.

Gase heightened that speculation with his telling non-answer to the question of whether Bell will be back next year.

After seeing his head coach’s non-committal answer, Bell took to Twitter to give a response of his own.

His wordless response came in the form of a Michael Scott gif, with the star of The Office staring coldly.

If looks could kill, Le’Veon Bell might have just sent Gase to the hospital.

Bell had arguably his worst season as a pro in 2019. His per game averages were almost all career-lows as he finished with 245 carries for 789 yards and only three touchdowns.

The Jets finished the season 7-9, but had the fewest yards of offense in the league. They were in the bottom 10 in points scored.

With so many holes that need filling immediately, the Jets may move Bell if they can find someone willing to take on his massive contract.

Will Le’Veon Bell and Adam Gase be able to mend the fences, or will Bell be on a different team next year?