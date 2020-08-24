Le’Veon Bell Reveals His Advice To Jets QB Sam Darnold

Jets running back Le’Veon Bell has one piece of advice for quarterback Sam Darnold ahead of the 2020 season: don’t get hurt and “no bars.”

The former USC quarterback had trouble staying healthy last season. Darnold caught mono early on in the 2019-20 season. He missed a whole month, as a result. The Jets went 7-6 in games Darnold started. It’s safe to say the organization could have a big year if Darnold stays healthy.

Bell in particular would love to see Darnold have a big year. To do so, the former USC quarterback has to stay healthy and avoid “bars,” according to Bell.

The Jets running back is of course referring to a story that surfaced late last season. After defeating the Buffalo Bills 34-3 and throwing for over 300 yards last November, Darnold reportedly had too much fun at a bar. Bell wants Darnold to avoid bars this season.

Le’Veon Bell said the key with Sam Darnold is staying healthy: “I told him no bars” lol #jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 24, 2020

Fortunately for Darnold, there won’t be too many bars open in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’ll surely help Darnold stay out of trouble and remain focused on the 2020 season.

It’s an interesting upcoming season for the New York Jets. The AFC East is as open as it’s been in years, thanks to Tom Brady’s decision to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the off-season.

If Darnold can stay healthy and Bell puts up big numbers, the Jets could be a surprise team out of the AFC this season.