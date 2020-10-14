Le’Veon Bell Sends Message After Being Released By New York Jets

On Tuesday night, the New York Jets made the stunning decision to release veteran running back Le’Veon Bell.

The decision comes after the team reportedly listened to trade offers for the former All-Pro running back. Unfortunately, it’s obvious there were no suitors for Bell, who is now free to sign with a new team.

“After having conversations with Le’Veon and his agent and exploring potential trade options over the past couple of days, we have made the decision to release Le’Veon,” Jets general manager Joe Douglas wrote in a statement.

Just a few minutes after being released, Bell took to social media with a simple message. “Got a lot to prove. I’m ready to go,” he said on Twitter.

According to a report from NFL insider Albert Breer, the Jets are still on the hook for $6 million of Bell’s salary this season. That means any team interested in signing the former star running back can do so for very little money.

With the Jets paying most of his salary, Bell could take his talents to a cash-strapped contender who are looking for depth at the running back position.

Le’Veon turned himself into an All-Pro running back with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he struggled to find any success in New York.

Now he gets the opportunity to prove he can still play at the highest level – on a different team.