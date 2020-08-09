Le’Veon Bell Sends Warning To NFL Before 2020 Season

After a down year in his first season with the New York Jets, Le’Veon Bell is incredibly pumped for his second season with the team.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Bell posted a video of himself training with jump rope and looking as fit as ever. That video included a warning to the NFL, pledging to show everyone that he’s still the best in the game.

“I can’t wait to show you!” Bell wrote. “I can’t even express to you how ready I am! I’m the best I’ve ever been! EVER! & it’s not even CLOSE! y’all better hope I don’t get the opportunity to play a full 16! on everything.”

From 2014 to 2017, Bell was widely considered the best running back in the league with the Steelers. He recorded three seasons with over 1,800 yards from scrimmage and averaged over 120 yards from scrimmage per game in his first five seasons.

But Le’Veon Bell’s first season with the Jets was a bit disappointing. In 15 games he had 789 rushing yards and 461 receiving yards but only four touchdowns. He recorded career-lows in yards per game, yards per touch, and yards per rush.

Fortunately for Bell, the team completely retooled the offensive line this offseason. All five starters from last year have been replaced, with many analysts praising the Jets for the improvements.

Of course, his play will largely be dictated by head coach Adam Gase actually putting him in a position to succeed this time. That was a rather sore subject for the team last year.

Nevertheless, Bell should have plenty of chances to show he’s still one of the league’s best.