The New York Jets appear to be done with the Le’Veon Bell experiment. Just a few weeks into his second year with the team, the star running back is reportedly on the trade block.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News broke the news that the team is looking at moving the big-name RB. The last few years have been tumultuous for Bell, since he elected to sit out the 2018 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, after he and the team couldn’t come to a decision on a long term deal.

Now, a national NFL insider has confirmed as much. Albert Breer of The MMQB says that the team would “settle for a late pick and/or back-end player” for Bell. That may make a move plausible, with the $6+ million due on his contract.

Bell has been active in just two games so far this season, including this past weekend against the Arizona Cardinals. Despite being one of the most talented players on the depleted Jets offense, he touched the ball 14 times, rushing 13 times for 60 yards, and catching his only target for seven yards.

Sources: The Jets have been in touch with other teams in an effort to trade RB Le'Veon Bell (as @MMehtaNYDN reported). Sounds like they're willing to settle for a late pick and/or back-end player in return. Bell is due $6M (plus per-game roster bonuses) for the rest of '20. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 13, 2020

Bell was clearly upset at his lack of use after the game, liking tweets about his lack of use in the passing game. He also declined to speak to the media after the 30-10 loss.

“I know he’s frustrated we haven’t won,” head coach Adam Gase said, when asked about Bell’s Twitter activity and the core issue with his usage on Sunday. “It wasn’t necessarily the plan, not targeting him in the passing game. It ended up being that way with how they were playing us.”

Bell has 113 total yards on the season, appearing in the Jets’ 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills back on Sept. 13.

Last season, Le’Veon Bell played in all 16 games, finishing with 1,250 total yards from scrimmage, and just four touchdowns. It was one of the worst full seasons of his NFL career, despite being healthy throughout, and one of the team’s only major offensive weapons. He, Gase, and the New York Jets are clearly not in a happy marriage right now, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see a team take a flier on him.