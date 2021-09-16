Lions Have Reportedly Claimed Former Jets Cornerback

The Detroit Lions struggled defensively against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, giving up 41 points in a loss. So they’ve gone to the waiver wire to try and find some reinforcements.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Lions have signed former New York Jets defensive back Corey Ballentine. The Jets waived Ballentine on Wednesday off injured reserve.

The Jets used Ballentine almost exclusively as a kick returner during his stint with them in 2020. Prior to that, he started four games at cornerback for the New York Giants, making 26 tackles and two passes defended in 22 games.

Ballentine joined the Giants as a sixth-round pick out of Division II Washburn in 2019. He ran a 4.47 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

It remains to be seen if the Lions intend to use Ballentine for either defensive back work or as a kick returner. Though they could definitely use help in both areas heading into Week 2.

The Lions have claimed former Jets DB Corey Ballentine, who was waived off of injured reserve on Wednesday by New York. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 16, 2021

The Detroit Lions have lost five games in a row dating back to last season. They have Dan Campbell as their new head coach and a new front office giving him support.

But the Lions appear to be a long way from being a contender for the playoffs, let alone contenders for the NFC North title.

2021 may be a rebuilding year for Detroit and they’ll have to spend a lot of it tweaking their roster to determine who will be a part of it next year.