Logan Ryan Clarifies The Latest With His Free Agency

On Tuesday, a report emerged about Logan Ryan potentially signing with the New York Jets. It’s very possible that pairing happens in the near future, but the 29-year old cornerback isn’t ruling out other landing spots.

Earlier this offseason, Ryan announced on Instagram that he will not be returning to the Titans. That stance hasn’t changed up to this point. As for the other 31 teams, it appears he’s there for the taking.

Ryan appeared on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football to discuss his future in the league. When asked about the possibility of playing for the Jets in 2020, the veteran cornerback had an interesting response.

“The Jets make a lot of sense because I’m from the area. I went to Rutgers – 20 minutes from there – so I’m familiar with New Jersey,” Ryan said on Good Morning Football. “That would make sense for sure, but I’m trying to do what’s best for my family. Obviously there are a lot of rumors out there. I can’t confirm any of it because I’m not signed yet. We’ll see, but I want to get a deal done. I’m pretty much open to every franchise except for the Titans, so I’m completely open for business.”

Last season, Ryan set career-high marks in tackles, sacks, passes defended and forced fumbles. He’s arguably the top free agent on the market right now.

The Jets have struggled in the secondary for the past few years, so adding Ryan would make a ton of sense.

Will the former Rutgers star return to the Tri-state area?