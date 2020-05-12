The Spun

Former Titans CB Logan Ryan Reportedly Expected To Sign With New Team

Kevin Byard, Logan Ryan and Titans celebrate a play against the Patriots.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Logan Ryan #26 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates his touchdown with teammates against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

29-year old cornerback Logan Ryan won two Super Bowls as a member of the New England Patriots. Now, it looks like he’ll be returning to the AFC East.

The Tennessee Titans let Ryan walk this off-season. He is coming off of a very successful season, in which he set career highs in tackles (113 total), sacks (4.5), passes defended (18) and forced fumbles (four). He also intercepted four passes, tying the second-most in a season during his career.

He’s a versatile defender, and should be a major asset to his new team. According to Manish Mehta of the Daily News, that team is the New York Jets. He’ll get a chance to face his former team the Patriots twice a year.

He reports that there is a “there’s a strong belief inside the organization that they’re about to add the versatile defensive back.” The Jets will have $14 million in cap space after June 1. He reports that the move is being made despite the team having “cash flow restrictions” this off-season.

Logan Ryan is believed to be seeking a deal of around $10 million for the single season. Mehta calls the move a “coup” for general manager Joe Douglas and the team.

The cornerback was a casualty of what was a busy off-season for the Tennessee Titans. The team gave quarterback Ryan Tannehill a four-year, $118 million deal after his surprising breakout 2019 season. Star running back Derrick Henry is also set to make over $10 million this year, after being franchise tagged by the team.

As the Jets look to transition from rebuild into contention, Ryan could be a very important piece of that equation.

[Daily News]

