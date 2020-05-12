Former Titans CB Logan Ryan Reportedly Expected To Sign With New Team

29-year old cornerback Logan Ryan won two Super Bowls as a member of the New England Patriots. Now, it looks like he’ll be returning to the AFC East.

The Tennessee Titans let Ryan walk this off-season. He is coming off of a very successful season, in which he set career highs in tackles (113 total), sacks (4.5), passes defended (18) and forced fumbles (four). He also intercepted four passes, tying the second-most in a season during his career.

He’s a versatile defender, and should be a major asset to his new team. According to Manish Mehta of the Daily News, that team is the New York Jets. He’ll get a chance to face his former team the Patriots twice a year.

He reports that there is a “there’s a strong belief inside the organization that they’re about to add the versatile defensive back.” The Jets will have $14 million in cap space after June 1. He reports that the move is being made despite the team having “cash flow restrictions” this off-season.

BREAKING: Jets believe that they will sign former Patriots & Titans defensive back Logan Ryan to a one-year deal, per sources. Smart move by Joe Douglas. Full story: https://t.co/wVvYYi9nYj pic.twitter.com/rpjCxaaKyG — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) May 12, 2020

Logan Ryan is believed to be seeking a deal of around $10 million for the single season. Mehta calls the move a “coup” for general manager Joe Douglas and the team.

The cornerback was a casualty of what was a busy off-season for the Tennessee Titans. The team gave quarterback Ryan Tannehill a four-year, $118 million deal after his surprising breakout 2019 season. Star running back Derrick Henry is also set to make over $10 million this year, after being franchise tagged by the team.

As the Jets look to transition from rebuild into contention, Ryan could be a very important piece of that equation.

[Daily News]