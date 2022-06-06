Longtime NFL Star Has Reportedly Died At 83

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 20: The San Francisco 49ers and the New York Jets play in front of an empty stadium during the first half at MetLife Stadium on September 20, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

A longtime AFL and NFL star reportedly passed away at the age of 83 last month.

The New York Jets announced that former All-Pro offensive lineman Bob Talamini died on May 30.

Talamini, who starred for the Oilers and Jets, was one of the best offensive linemen of the 1960s. He played every game from 1960-68, totaling 116 regular season and postgame games over that time.

He was the Jets' starting left guard in their Super Bowl III win.

"When people want to talk about football," Talamini recalled in the Houston Chronicle in 2004, "they never mention the six All-Pro years with the Oilers. They want to talk about that Super Bowl. I was fortunate to be part of it."

Our thoughts are with Bob's friends and family members during this time.

May he rest in peace.