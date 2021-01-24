Longtime Texans Insider Reveals Ideal Deshaun Watson Trade

If Deshaun Watson agrees to be traded to the New York Jets, Gang Green are likely going to have to fork over a king’s ransom to get him. One longtime Texans insider outlined just how much the Jets might have to give for him.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Texans insider John McClain revealed that the ideal Watson trade would net a huge return from the Jets. Specifically, all of their first- and second-round picks in 2021 and 2022, along with star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

McClain advocated for the Texans to use the Jets’ No. 2 overall pick on a replacement quarterback. With players like Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones and Trey Lance available, they won’t be lacking for options.

Thanks to the Jamal Adams trade, the Jets have four first-round picks over the next two drafts. In McClain’s scenario, that comes out to four first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a former No. 3 overall pick in Williams.

Such a package would be one of the biggest ever for a single player. But given the player the Jets would get in return, many analysts would probably agree he’s worth it.

If the Texans end up trading Watson, it should be to the Jets for their first- and second-round picks this year and next and Quinnen Williams. At the least. And use the Jets’ second overall pick on the second-best QB to replace Watson. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) January 24, 2021

Deshaun Watson just led the NFL in passing yards with 4,823. He completed a career-high 70.2-percent of his passes and 33 touchdowns with a passer rating of 112.4.

But by seemingly all accounts, Watson is on the outs with the organization for a litany of reasons. Being lied to by the ownership is believed to be one of them.

With no first- or second-round picks of their own in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Texans need a lot of draft picks to rebuild their team. If that means giving up on a player who doesn’t want to be a part of that rebuild, they may have no choice.

What kind of trade package should the Jets offer for Deshaun Watson?