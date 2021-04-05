The New York Jets‘ trade involving Sam Darnold has been met with mixed reviews. The team’s own safety, Marcus Maye, isn’t a fan of the deal.

It wasn’t much of a secret the Jets wanted to ship Darnold elsewhere this off-season. An entirely new coaching staff has stepped foot in the Big Apple, and it’d like a fresh start at quarterback.

New York will select second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, which will allow it to choose its next starting quarterback. All eyes look to BYU’s Zach Wilson, who’s been linked to the Jets for months now. Darnold, meanwhile, is on his way to the Carolina Panthers.

Maye doesn’t appear to be pleased with the Jets decision to trade Darnold today. He posted a one-emoji tweet, displaying his dissatisfaction with the deal. Take a look.

🤦🏾‍♂️ — Marcus Maye (@alldayMAYE) April 5, 2021

It’s only a matter of time before Jets players hop on board with what Robert Saleh is trying to accomplish. The former 49ers defensive coordinator is more than capable of righting the ship in New York.

By using the No. 2 pick on a quarterback, the Jets can mold the youngster how they please. It also allows the organization to sign such a quarterback on a rookie deal, rather than having to re-sign Darnold next year. That cap space could work wonders for the Jets.

Sure, certain players may be upset with the Darnold trade, but it was the right move for a team needing a fresh start.