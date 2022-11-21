Look: 2 Jets Players 'Accidentally' Liked Tweet About Zach Wilson

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 09: New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) during the National Football League game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins on October 9, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

We've seen numerous instances where NFL players have "liked" tweets that were critical of their teammates or organization.

The latest example of this is New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers "liking" a tweet from Jourdan Lewis of the Dallas Cowboys which was critical of Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

"You don't owe your defense @ZachWilson?" Lewis asked while quote-tweeting video of Wilson's numerous lowlights from Sunday's 10-3 loss to New England.

After the game, Wilson had said he didn't feel like he let his defense down. Judging by their Twitter activity, it would appear Gardner and Franklin-Myers feel differently.

Except, both players are claiming they did not mean to "like" Lewis' negative tweet about their teammate.

"I swear I didn’t mean to like this tweet. I only found out because y'all started tagging me. We gon’ be straight," Gardner said before doubling down on it being accidental.

"Jets Twitter, I ain’t mean to like that tweet! We got faith in Zach for sure! Y’all stop looking for problems, we got 7 games left to ball," Franklin-Myers added.

Are Sauce and JFM telling the truth? It's possible, but also seems unlikely.

Even if they are being truthful, if there are some Jets defensive players who resent Wilson right now, we can't blame them.