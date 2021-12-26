Look: Depressing Video Before Jets-Jaguars Game Is Going Viral

Today’s Jets–Jaguars game features two perpetually rebuilding teams with a combined 5-23 record. And one video going viral explains just how uninterested the fans are in seeing them.

The gates opened for fans to enter the stadium half an hour before kickoff time. But a video shows that there’s virtually no one there.

Rows of metal detectors that are usually packed to the brim are nearly empty. For a stadium that should be bursting at the seams as the game approaches kickoff, it’s an embarrassing sight.

Usually a situation like that where home fans are uninterested in attending would open the door for a huge contingent of visiting fans to attend instead. But apparently the Jaguars fans decided to stay at home for this one too.

Fans predicted that the 82,500-seat MetLife Stadium would be at about 20-percent capacity today. The fans who made it inside quickly learned that those predictions were correct:

For those wondering… this place is empty. As expected. #Jets. — Let's Talk Jets! (@TalkJetsRadio) December 26, 2021

The stadium is more empty today then it would be on a 4th preseason game. 🤣 #jets #nyjets — yenta (@sportsyenta) December 26, 2021

It shouldn’t be surprising at all that the interest in this game is so low. As mentioned earlier, the two teams have won less than 22-percent of their games this season.

Both teams are also playing with different head coaches. Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer was fired over a week ago while Jets head coach Robert Saleh is out with COVID-19.

Speaking of COVID-19, both teams have been wrecked by it. But the Jets have lost nearly half of their roster for this game to the dangerous virus.

It’s easy to forgive fans for not wanting to spend their hard-earned time and money for this one.