Look: Embarrassing Crowd At Kickoff For NFL Game Today

The New York Jets have just three wins since 2020 and have looked absolutely terrible in nearly all of their losses. So it should be no big shock that their terrible play finally has fans unwilling to shell out the cash to see them play.

Just before kickoff of today’s game between the Jets and Cincinnati Bengals, Jets fans were effectively nowhere to be found at MetLife Stadium. An embarrassing photo taken at kickoff shows entire swaths of the stadium empty.

Whole rows of seats can be seen without anyone sitting there. Interestingly, not even Bengals fans were there to scoop up the empty seats and support their team on the road.

The Jets are 1-5 on the season but have been playing historically bad. Given how bad they were in 2020, that’s saying something.

MetLife is a ghost town. I mean, 1-5. I get it. But still sucks to see. pic.twitter.com/RrcjMznMV3 — Joe Barone (@28JoeBarone) October 31, 2021

The New York Jets have the NFL’s lowest-scoring offense by a wide margin. They’re scoring less than 14 points a game and have been held without a touchdown twice.

The defense isn’t exactly anything to write home about either, ranking in the bottom quarter of the league. Just last week they gave up 54 points to the rival New England Patriots.

Suffice it to say, it hasn’t been fun for being a Jets fan this season. And while this is supposed to be a rebuilding year, the difference between the Jets and their opponents for most of the season has been like an FCS team going up against a top SEC team.

The Jets-Bengals game is being played on CBS.