Look: ESPN Announcer Takes Shot At Zach Wilson During College Basketball Game
This has been a tough week for Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, and the hits just keep on coming.
During this Thursday's basketball game between Saint Mary's and Vanderbilt, play-by-play announcer Eric Rothman took a shot at Wilson.
"Liam Robbins, who just checked back into the game, throws an errant pass," Rothman said. "They call that the Zach Wilson, I believe."
That comment from Rothman immediately surfaced on social media.
For the most part, the sports world thought this was a clever dig from Rothman.
"Ok that is objectively funny," one fan said.
"Jokes on him he’s calling a Saint Mary's game," another fan wrote.
Wilson was officially benched by the Jets this week. This decision was made after he had just 77 passing yards in a 10-3 loss to the Patriots.
To make matters worse, Wilson failed to take accountability during his postgame press conference. He eventually owned up to his mistakes in a meeting with his teammates.
Hopefully for Wilson's sake, all the jokes about his horrendous 2022 season come to an end soon.