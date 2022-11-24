Look: ESPN Announcer Takes Shot At Zach Wilson During College Basketball Game

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 09: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

This has been a tough week for Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, and the hits just keep on coming.

During this Thursday's basketball game between Saint Mary's and Vanderbilt, play-by-play announcer Eric Rothman took a shot at Wilson.

"Liam Robbins, who just checked back into the game, throws an errant pass," Rothman said. "They call that the Zach Wilson, I believe."

That comment from Rothman immediately surfaced on social media.

For the most part, the sports world thought this was a clever dig from Rothman.

"Ok that is objectively funny," one fan said.

"Jokes on him he’s calling a Saint Mary's game," another fan wrote.

Wilson was officially benched by the Jets this week. This decision was made after he had just 77 passing yards in a 10-3 loss to the Patriots.

To make matters worse, Wilson failed to take accountability during his postgame press conference. He eventually owned up to his mistakes in a meeting with his teammates.

Hopefully for Wilson's sake, all the jokes about his horrendous 2022 season come to an end soon.