Look: ESPN’s Mike Greenberg Rips Notable NFL GM

It’s been a weird past couple of weeks in the NFL from a results standpoint. But one frustratingly similar result for a particular team has ESPN’s Mike Greenberg fuming at an NFL general manager.

Taking to Twitter, Greenberg ripped New York Jets GM Joe Douglas for how poorly the team’s roster has been assembled in his three years at the helm. He declared that the Jets have been getting worse every year Douglas has been in charge and that the team’s problems start with him.

“This is the third season of Joe Douglas with the New York #Jets. They have gotten worse every year. Their roster is bottom five in the sport – and that is being kind. The plan for this season made absolutely no sense. This team has a lot of problems – they start at the top,” Greenberg wrote.

Greenberg is a diehard Jets fan and has seen his favorite team give up 45 points or more in three of their last four games. They’ve barely been competitive in any of their nine games and their 2-7 record reflects it.

The New York Jets hired Joe Douglas in 2019, but not before letting their former general manager run the offseason and their NFL draft. However, the team saw fit to put Douglas in charge of hiring Robert Saleh as head coach after firing Adam Gase.

Thus far, Saleh has been a disappointment. His coaching staff appears completely overmatched and unable to decipher even the most vanilla of opposing looks at times.

To date, the Jets have a bottom-tier offense and a historically bad defense. They’re on pace to break the NFL record for points allowed right now.

It’s been a decade since the Jets were in the playoffs. It might take another to undo Douglas’ mistakes.