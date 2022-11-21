Look: Former NFL Star Stunned By Zach Wilson's Answer

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 26: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets is chased out of the pocket against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on September 26, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Zach Wilson has drawn almost as much scrutiny for his postgame press conference as he has for his putrid play on Sunday.

After a performance in which he completed 9-of-22 passes for 77 yards and the Jets gained two yards of total offense in the second half, Wilson was asked if he felt like he let his defense down.

The 2021 No. 2 overall pick's answer was a clear no, which didn't sit well with a lot of people, including former NFL star cornerback Richard Sherman.

"Wow. 9 completions the entire game and 10 punts. You have let Defense down," Sherman tweeted along with a clip of Wilson's press conference response.

Wilson has seemingly worn out his welcome with much of the Jets fanbase, and you have to wonder if that's also the case among defensive players in his own locker room.

Two New York players--cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers--were caught "liking" a negative tweet about Wilson, but both claimed they did so unintentionally.