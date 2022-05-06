Look: Jets Announce Jersey Numbers For Rookies

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The New York Jets are hopeful that this year's draft class gives them the blue chip players that can get them out of their decade-long playoff drought.

On Friday, the Jets revealed the jersey numbers for their 2022 draft class. There were seven numbers to give, four of which went to players taken in the top 36.

Top draft pick, cornerback Sauce Gardner, will be wearing No. 20 this year. Their second pick, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, got assigned the No. 17.

No. 26 overall pick, pass rusher Jermaine Johnson II will wear No. 52. Running back Breece Hall, the first running back taken in the draft, gets No. 35.

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert will wear No. 89, offensive lineman Max Mitchell will wear No. 61 and defensive end Micheal Clemons will wear No. 72.

All numbers are subject to change based on future player transactions.

The New York Jets' 2022 draft class was widely hailed as one of the best drafts any team had. It was certainly their highest-graded in recent memory.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas did his job of getting the right players for his team. Now it falls on head coach Robert Saleh to develop them and for quarterback Zach Wilson to lead them on the field.

Short of a slew of injuries, there shouldn't be many excuses for this team not to be playing meaningful games in November and December.

Was this the best draft class the Jets have ever had?