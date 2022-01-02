Look: Jets Run Cool Trick Play For Opening Touchdown

Touchdowns have been pretty hard to come by for the New York Jets offense this season (and over the past five seasons if we’re being honest). But on the opening drive of today’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers they decided to bust open an impressive trick play. And it paid off in a big way.

A 57-yard run by rookie running back Michael Carter set the Jets up in the redzone. After getting down to the two-yard line, the Jets set up a second-down play with quarterback Zach Wilson set to take the snap under center.

But in a surprise move, the ball was snapped to Carter directly. Carter started to run left with the ball, but was met by wide receiver Braxton Berries, who took the ball right, pretended to throw the ball, but found a hole and ran in for a touchdown.

And just like that, the Jets scored a touchdown on their opening drive, taking a rare lead in the process. And against a Buccaneers team that has allowed just 15 points over the past two weeks, it’s doubly impressive. Take a look:

At 4-11 on the season, the New York Jets have thrown caution to the wind and started mixing things up last week. It helped them beat the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend while missing most of their starter on both sides of the ball.

While it’s too early to say that this strategy will help them beat the defending Super Bowl champions, it’s fun to see.

Let’s hope the Jets can learn to make a habit out of scoring touchdowns. They haven’t ranked better than 23rd in points scored in a season since 2016.

The game is being played on FOX.