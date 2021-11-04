Look: Jets Wearing Special Uniform Combination Tonight

The New York Jets will debut a new uniform combination when they take on the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football later tonight.

For the first time ever, the Jets will wear their standard white away jerseys with their black alternate pants. The team’s usual green helmets will complete the look.

Owner Woody Johnson revealed the never-before-seen ensemble on Twitter moments ago.

Here it is. The debut of white jerseys and black pants. #NYJvsIND pic.twitter.com/GsgUangKP3 — Woody Johnson (@woodyjohnson4) November 4, 2021

While this may be the first time the Jets will wear black pants on the road, the entire Gang Green fanbase only cares about one color: white, as in quarterback Mike White.

The former fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys made his first career start in place of Zach Wilson last week and led the Jets to a stirring comeback win over the Cincinnati Bengals. White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns on 37-of-45 passing, though he did also toss a pair of interceptions.

Because of that performance, White has already reached cult hero status among Jets fans. If his level of play tonight is anywhere close to what it was on Sunday, there might be a genuine QB controversy in New York.

The Jets and Colts will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET tonight on FOX and NFL Network.