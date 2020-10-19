The Spun

Look: Jets Veteran Reacts To Getting Traded To The Bucs

General shot of the new Jets helmets at MetLife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 08: General view of helmets of the New York Jets during the Preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

The New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to a trade on Sunday evening.

Tampa Bay is shoring up its defensive line, as the Buccaneers have acquired New York starting nose tackle Steve McLendon. The Jets’ team captain had been with the team since 2016. McLendon went undrafted out of Troy and began his career in Pittsburgh in 2009.

New York is reportedly receiving a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in exchange for McLendon and a seventh-round pick in 2023.

McLendon appears to have enjoyed his time with the Jets, but he’s going from an 0-6 team to a Super Bowl contender. New York was blown out on Sunday by the Miami Dolphins, while the Buccaneers throttled the Green Bay Packers.

The veteran NFL defensive lineman shared his reaction to the trade on his Instagram Story. McLendon thanked Jets fans for his time in New York and expressed his excitement to join the Buccaneers’ organization.

The Buccaneers appear to be gearing up for a Super Bowl run. Tampa Bay was dominant on both sides of the ball on Sunday and now the NFC South franchise has added another piece to the defensive line.

Tom Brady’s team will look to move to 5-2 next weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders.


