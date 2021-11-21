Look: Joe Flacco Takes 1 Of The Biggest Hits Of The Year

Joe Flacco is making his first start of the season this afternoon. The veteran quarterback might be wishing he was back on the sidelines after enduring the hit he took earlier.

Flacco is starting for the New York Jets today largely because of his experience playing against blitz-heavy teams like the Miami Dolphins.

But the 36-year-old signal caller did not see Dolphins safety Byron Jones coming on 2nd-and-goal from the 5-yard line early in the second quarter.

Jones obliterated Flacco, who coughed the ball up. Miami defensive lineman Christian Wilkins recovered the loose pigskin.

Joe Flacco got absolutely destroyed on this play.pic.twitter.com/PQ0SfyoMla — The Big Lead (@TheBigLead) November 21, 2021

It hasn’t been all bad for Flacco this afternoon though. He hit slot receiver Jamison Crowder for a two-yard touchdown in the first quarter to tie the game at 7.

That’s what the score remains with the Jets taking over on offense just before the two-minute warning. Flacco is 10-for-16 for 100 yards so far on the day.

We’ll see if he can lead Gang Green to some points here before intermission.