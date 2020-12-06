The New York Jets dropped to 0-12 today on a heartbreaking (and head-scratching) Hail Mary from Derek Carr to rookie speedster Henry Ruggs. But one Jets superfan – ESPN personality Mike Greenberg – couldn’t be happier for it.

Greenberg is in full-on “tank” mode with the prospect of getting Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence on the table. As much as he loves his New York Jets, he wants their long-term future secure, and to that end he’s rooting against them winning any more games this season (at least until Jacksonville wins one more).

As a result, Greeny was tweeting up a storm in the final few minutes of the game when the Jets took the 28-24 lead. But when he saw the Jets give up that long bomb to Ruggs, he knew that it wasn’t a result of the team intentionally trying to lose.

“If you are saying the #Jets allowed that on purpose you haven’t watched them enough,” Mike Greenberg wrote. “Yes, they are capable of something that inexcusably stupid. In fact, they major in it.”

Greeny isn’t wrong. The player in coverage on Ruggs was rookie UDFA Lamar Jackson – not an ideal matchup for one of the league’s fastest players in Henry Ruggs.

Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is getting online crushed for calling a blitz on that play.

Naturally, Greeny was delighted to see the Jets lose the game and preserve the tank.

But with one game separating the Jets from the 1-11 Jaguars, Mike Greenberg’s team can’t afford to win a game. Per Tankathon, the Jets would drop from first to second in the NFL draft if they finish with the same record as Jacksonville.

Given the way they play in big spots though, that shouldn’t be a problem.