Look: New York Jets Ticket Promo Is Going Viral

The New York Jets‘ true plans at quarterback still somewhat remain a mystery despite everything we’ve seen this offseason. But a new Jets ticket promo is going viral for how much confusion it’s causing some people.

On Thursday, the Jets unveiled a ticket promo for the 2021 season that pretty heavily features Sam Darnold in all of the imagery. Darnold is widely expected to be traded before the season, with BYU’s Zach Wilson expected to replace him as the No. 2 overall pick.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter seemed particularly confused over why the Jets ticket department would feature Darnold so prominently in their promotional materials. “Does the Jets’ ticket department know something others don’t?” he asked on Twitter.

It’s taken less than half an hour for over 4,000 people to like his tweet. But the comments are largely dismissive of there being any controversy.

Does the Jets’ ticket department know something others don’t? pic.twitter.com/137suSpKl5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 1, 2021

While it seems fairly obvious that the Jets will take a quarterback with their No. 2 overall pick, the fact remains that they haven’t yet. And they can’t exactly start putting Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Mac Jones or Trey Lance on promotional material before they’re formally members of the team.

It’s not even as though the Jets are offering ticket promos that feature Darnold prominently. He just happens to be one of their few players with name recognition right now.

The likelihood that Sam Darnold returns to the New York Jets for the 2021 season is slim. And if (when) the Jets move on from him, it won’t take long to update their ticket promo.

When will Sam Darnold be traded?