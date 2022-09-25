Look: NFL Fan Base Calling For Backup Quarterback Sunday

FLORHAM PARK, NJ - AUGUST 01: Quarterbacks Zach Wilson #2, Mike White #5, Chris Streveler #15 and Joe Flacco #19 of the New York Jets during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on August 1, 2022 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Last week, Joe Flacco was the hero. This week, Jets fans are chanting for Mike White.

New York is on the verge of losing to the Cincinnati Bengals, and Flacco was pretty ineffective all afternoon. He's 25-of-47 for 255 yards and an interception and has been sacked four times.

Restless Gang Green fans have been calling for White, who led the Jets to a stunning comeback win over the Bengals in 2021, to enter the game. This isn't the first time they've chanted White's name this season, and it probably won't be the last.

Even several writers covering the team are suggesting White would be a better option.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh has been bullish about Flacco being his quarterback as long as Zach Wilson is out, so it doesn't seem like White will be getting an opportunity anytime soon, barring injury.

Wilson could potentially return as early as next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. If not, it will be Flacco's show again.