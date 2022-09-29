Look: NFL World Reacts To Donald Trump, Jets Coach News

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - JUNE 25: Presumptive Republican nominee for US president Donald Trump visits Trump International Golf Links on June 25, 2016 in Aberdeen, Scotland. The US presidential hopeful was in Scotland for the reopening of the refurbished Open venue golf resort Trump Turnberry which has undergone an eight month refurbishment as part of an investment thought to be worth in the region of two hundred million pounds. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

At a recent rally in North Carolina, former President Donald Trump brought up the New York Jets' comeback win over the Cleveland Browns.

“It was the craziest thing,” Trump said. "And I called the coach, because I think the coach is like a great guy. General manager [Joe Douglas], too, coach. And I said, ‘Coach, you’re greater than Vince Lombardi.’ Because Vince Lombardi never did that. He was never able to pull out a game like that. That was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen. The game was done. It was over.”

While on ESPN Radio's The Michael Kay Show, Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that he spoke with Trump following the team's Week 2 win.

"Love him or hate him — and I'm not a politician, I'm a football coach — to get a call from a current or former president is pretty cool," Saleh said.

Saleh continued: "It was surprising and if you would have told 20-year-old me that one day I would get a call from a president of the United States congratulating us on a win as an NFL head coach, I'd have told you to get the hell out of my face, man. You gotta be lying. So, it's pretty surreal."

The reactions on Twitter to this situation are mixed.

"I can handle us losing ALL the dam time..but this right here..yea its a big red flag and NO for me...may be accepting new team applications," a Jets fan said.

"This is disgusting Saleh is no where near Lombardi this is sooooo disrespectful," an NFL fan tweeted.

One fan of the Jets jokingly said, "Make the Jets great again."

The Jets are currently 1-2 heading into this Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Who knows, maybe Saleh will receive another call from Trump if the Jets beat the Steelers this weekend.