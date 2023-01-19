Look: NFL World Reacts To Joe Namath's Announcement

MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 04: Former New York Jet Joe Namath arrives ahead of their game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

There's currently no indication the Jets will pursue Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers this upcoming offseason.

In the event the Jets want to acquire Brady or Rodgers, they have Joe Namath's blessing to give them his retired No. 12 jersey for the 2023 season. At least that's what Evan Roberts of WFAN Radio said this Thursday.

While Jets fans are appreciative of the gesture, they find this to be a desperate tactic from one of the most iconic players to suit up for the franchise.

"We are the thirstiest franchise in football BP asking for LJ retweets and Joe Freakin Namath giving Rodgers and Brady his blessing to wear 12," one fan said.

Another fan tweeted, "Favre, Testaverde, Esiason… I’m so sick of these finished QBs ending their careers on the Jets. Can we hold them accountable and force them bring this city a great QB for once in my life before I die?"

Brady is set to be a free agent this offseason. Rodgers, meanwhile, is under contract for the next few seasons.

The Jets have a championship-caliber right now. What they lack, however, is a quarterback capable of keeping the ship steady.

Maybe, just maybe, Brady or Rodgers will come to New York this offseason.