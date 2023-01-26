Look: NFL World Reacts To Robert Saleh's Announcement

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 23: Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on from the sideline in a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 23, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Jets' search for an offensive coordinator came to an end on Thursday, as former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett landed the gig.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh the team's recent hire. He said the No. 1 concern with candidates was developing the quarterback position.

Saleh then mentioned that he told every offensive coordinator candidate that the front office plans on adding a veteran quarterback in the near future.

Hackett will begin his preparation next week. Apparently, he hasn't yet discussed who the Jets will add at quarterback.

NFL fans, however, are convinced Aaron Rodgers will be veteran quarterback the Jets acquire this offseason.

"Rodgers is the vet QB," one person said.

"I bet they discussed at least one," another person tweeted.

"Gearing up for that Aaron Rodgers swing," a fan wrote on Twitter.

Hackett coached Rodgers in Green Bay from 2019-2021.

According to Peter King of ProFootballTalk, the Jets would "happily" pay a steep price to acquire Rodgers.