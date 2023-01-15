Look: NFL World Reacts To Sauce Gardner's Cool Announcement

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 16: Sauce Gardner #1 of the New York Jets celebrates after the Jets beat the Green Bay Packers 27-10 at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Fresh off an outstanding rookie season, New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is going back to school.

Gardner revealed on Saturday that he is enrolled in classes and on pace to graduate from the University of Cincinnati this summer.

A 3.5 student, he left school early to enter the 2022 NFL Draft, but isn't forgetting about his education.

Gardner earned several accolades, including first-team All-Pro honors, for his outstanding play as a rookie, but his decision to hit the books has also merited praise.

"Love when pro athletes go back to finish their degrees. only thing cooler than winning on the field is winning off the field," tweeted @BlindManBroncos in response to Gardner's announcement.

"What a legend. The Jets got a good one," said one Gang Green fan.

"This young man is not only lockdown on the gridiron but is being a positive example to other young men off the field," added a Bears fan. "Education matters regardless of your path in life. Great to see @iamSauceGardner working to complete that degree."

"Setting an excellent example for young people in so many ways," added editor/writer Jazz Shaw.

"An All-Pro move," added longtime Jets beat writer Rich Cimini.

"True role model here. Love everything about this kid," shared a Ravens fan.

Gardner left UC after his junior season and became the No. 4 pick in the NFL Draft. He's already one of the top cornerbacks in the league after only one season.

It seems like his decision to leave early was a smart one, as is his choice to finish out his degree.