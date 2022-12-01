Look: NFL World Reacts To The Mike White Wife Story

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 24: Mike White #5 of the New York Jets celebrates with Corey Davis #84 after a touchdown during the second quarter in the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Jets quarterback Mike White is the talk of the town right now in the New York City area after his performance in last week's win over Chicago.

In his first start of the season and first game action in a year, White threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns as the Jets blew out the Bears.

White's stellar play didn't just energize the Gang Green fanbase; it stunned his wife, who asked the former fifth-round pick "Who are you?" after the game.

Mrs. White's reaction to her husband's big day has certainly gotten the attention of the football world.

"Whewwwww i know they had a LOVELY time that day lol," joked sportscaster Chris Williamson.

"Mike effing White," added former Jets defensive lineman and current sports analyst Leger Douzable.

"It’s unclear if Mike White answered 'Him'" chimed in SNY's Connor Hughes.

"#TheLegendGrows," said Danny Kelly of The Ringer.

White will have a much tougher test on his hands this week when the 7-4 Jets travel to Minnesota to take on the 9-2 Vikings.

We'll see what he has in store.