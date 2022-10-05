Look: NFL World Reacts To Zach Wilson Injury News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Zach Wilson returned after missing three games due to a knee injury and led the New York Jets to a comeback win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4.

Wilson's knee seems healthy, but apparently, one of his ankles is a little sore. The second-year signal caller was "limited" in practice today, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

It doesn't sound like anything serious though, and Jets fans aren't panicking yet, by the looks of things.

Wilson struggled through three quarters in his 2022 season debut last weekend, but saved his best for the final stanza.

The former No. 2 overall pick led a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown drives, capping one off with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Corey Davis. The Jets scored the game-winning touchdown on a Breece Hall two-yard run with 16 seconds remaining.

Now 2-2 on the season, New York will host the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon. As of now, we're still expecting Wilson to be the starter in that game.