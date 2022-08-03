Look: Robert Saleh's Comment On Joe Flacco Is Going Viral

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 21: Joe Flacco #19 of the New York Jets looks to pass during the first quarter in the game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on November 21, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Joe Flacco has not been a team's full-time starting quarterback in a few years, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh thinks he is still capable of filling that role.

Reports out of Florham Park, N.J. indicate Flacco has been looking sharp at the start of training camp. While he's not going to unseat Zach Wilson as the Jets' starter, Saleh made it clear today he thinks Flacco should be starting somewhere in the NFL.

"He should be, in my opinion, he could start in this league. I believe that," Saleh said. "Sometimes this league has a tendency to put labels on people and their opportunities kind of get limited, but Joe Flacco is a starting quarterback in this league. He's really, really talented."

Perhaps Saleh is trying to stir up a trade market for Flacco, or maybe he's trying to give Wilson some extra motivation.

Flacco began the 2018 season as the Ravens' starter but was eventually replaced by Lamar Jackson after nine games.

He then moved on to Denver and started the first eight games for the Broncos before a neck injury ended his year. Over the last two seasons, Flacco has played in seven games and started five for the Jets.