Look: The Jets’ Tweet About Today’s Win Is Going Viral

After losing their first 13 games of the season, the New York Jets stunned the 9-4 Los Angeles Rams this afternoon at SoFi Stadium.

The victory knocked the Jets out of first place in the race for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft. As a result, a majority of Gang Green fans are livid at the fact their favorite team won a game.

However, for current members of the Jets organization, especially the players and coaches, this win has to feel good. Not surprisingly, the team celebrated the W on Twitter after the game.

That tweet is now going viral.

With a win secured, the Jets avoid the ignominious distinction of going 0-16 in a season. Only the 2008 Detroit Lions and 2017 Cleveland Browns have achieved that.

Now, New York will close out the year against the Browns (ironically) and New England Patriots. As long as they lose those two, they still have a shot to regain the No. 1 pick.

However, Jacksonville also has to win in order to make that reality.