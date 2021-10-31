Look: The NFL’s “Catch Of The Year” Didn’t Count

The New York Jets offense has been anemic for most of the last three years due in large part to a lack of playmakers. But when one Jets player finally made an incredible play, the referees took it away.

With less than 30 second remaining in the first half of today’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Jets had the ball at the Bengals’ 12-yard line. Quarterback Mike White found wide receiver Keelan Cole, who outstretched his arm for a breathtaking one-handed grab.

The Jets players, the fans at MetLife Stadium and even the announcers were practically jumping for joy at such an incredible play. And it’s quickly gone viral with thousands calling it the catch of the year.

But despite having a foot, a knee and half of his rear end hit the ground, the referees ruled it incomplete. Review shows that the ball moved while Cole was trying to secure the catch.

Fortunately, the Jets didn’t pay too badly a price for Cole’s narrowly failed wonder catch. Wide receiver Braxton Berrios made a superb catch of his own two plays later to bring the Jets within three heading into halftime.

The New York Jets’ rebuild process has been harder than most. They haven’t even been competitive in most of their games for the past few years.

So the Jets don’t exactly need the referees taking away a legitimate Catch of the Year candidate.

The Jets-Bengals game is being played on CBS.