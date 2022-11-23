Look: What Zach Wilson Benching Did For Jets Betting Line

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 26: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets is chased out of the pocket against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on September 26, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The biggest news out of the NFL this Wednesday morning is the benching of Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

Wilson, who came under scrutiny for his poor performance and postgame commentary on Sunday, has been put on the pine for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh just announced that Mike White will start in Wilson's place, but even before he told reporters he was going with White over veteran Joe Flacco, oddsmakers had moved the betting line in the Jets favor.

"Jets spread is moving from -4.5 to -5 with Zach Wilson’s benching. Market believes White/Flacco is an upgrade,' said NBC Sports betting analyst Jay Croucher.

White has not played yet this season, but did make three starts and appeared in four games for the Jets in 2021. He completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 953 yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions.

White's best performance came in a comeback win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The onetime Dallas Cowboys fifth-round pick completed 37-of-45 passes for 405 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions against Cincinnati on Oct. 31, 2021.