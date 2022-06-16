Look: Zach Wilson, Mystery Woman Go Viral At Yankees Game

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was in the Bronx this Wednesday to watch the Yankees take on the Rays. He was caught on camera with a mystery woman.

During the top of the eighth inning, fans at Yankee Stadium got the wave going. When it was Wilson's turn to participate, the woman next to him had to grab his right arm and throw it up in the air.

The identity of this woman is unknown at this time. Wilson scrubbed his old girlfriend, Abby Gile, from his Instagram account earlier this year.

Unsurprisingly, Jets fans are eager to find out who the second-year quarterback was with at the Yankees game.

Here's the video of Wilson that's gaining traction on social media:

"She better watch that arm," one fan tweeted.

"Zach rebounding from his breakup quite well," another fan wrote.

As a rookie, Wilson had 2,334 passing yards, nine touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.

The Jets are hopeful Wilson will take a major leap in his sophomore season. So far, he has performed well at minicamp.

Wilson's dating life, meanwhile, remains a mystery.