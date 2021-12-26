Look: Zach Wilson Rips Off Long Touchdown Run vs. Jaguars

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has found good plays hard to come by in his first NFL season. But he may have just ripped off the finest play of his young career – with his legs.

After narrowly avoiding turning the ball over on the Jets’ first drive against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Wilson managed to lead the 48-yard line. On third-and-5, Wilson avoided some pocket pressure and scrambled to his right.

Wilson picked up the first down but just kept going, and after avoiding a Jaguars tackler, there was no stopping him. He scurried up the sideline all the way to the endzone for a 52-yard touchdown.

It was by far the longest run play of his NFL career and his fourth rushing touchdown of the season. More importantly, it gave the Jets the lead over the Jaguars, though a missed extra point only made the game 6-3 Jets.

To say that Zach Wilson has struggled as a rookie might be an understatement. He has just six touchdowns through the air this season, and has been held without a passing touchdown in seven games.

Interceptions have been far more common. Wilson has 11 and thrown at least one in seven of his 10 starts.

But Wilson has also played a large chunk of the season without some of the Jets’ best players. It’s hard to get a good gauge on how good he can actually be with so many fringe NFL players surrounding hm.

Will this be Zach Wilson’s best game of the season?

