Look: Zach Wilson's Mom Says Viral Messages Are Fake

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 21: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws a pass during warmups before a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 21, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, an Instagram message from Zach Wilson's mother went viral. Apparently, that message might not be real.

Following the Jets' loss to the Jaguars, Lisa Wilson received a harsh message about her son's performance.

"Hope you’re having a good day Lisa," a fan said. "Just really wanted to say sorry about the fan behavior and what not it’s uncalled for. I wish u and Zach the best of luck. But one last thing, Zach has single handedly caused me the most pain and agony out of any player in sports history. Thank god he’s benched. Have a good day and god bless."

This led to a response from Wilson, or at least that's what fans thought.

"Your fanbase is truly terrible," Wilson replied. "Zach has made it abundantly clear he doesn't want to return next season. I hope for his sake he doesn't have to. Merry Christmas."

Even though Wilson responded to this message, the latest screenshot going viral is not real. At least that's what Wilson said.

"These are fake....Merry Christmas," she wrote on Instagram.

Wilson did, however, tell this fan, "It’s not possible for anyone to be successful here. Your fan base is toxic. Merry Christmas."

At this point, it's tough to envision a scenario where Wilson starts at quarterback for the Jets for the 2023 season.