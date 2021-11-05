The Spun

Jets Star Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

Jets safety Marcus Maye breaks up a pass intended for a Raiders receiver.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 06: Marcus Maye #20 of the New York Jets breaks up a pass to Nelson Agholor #15 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at MetLife Stadium on December 06, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Jets’ worst fears were just confirmed. Marcus Maye will miss the rest of the 2021 season due to a torn Achilles.

During the third quarter of Thursday night’s game between the Colts and Jets, Maye suddenly fell to the turf despite being alone in the secondary. As soon as fans saw him go down, they feared the worst because it was a non-contact injury.

With Maye out for the rest of the season, the Jets will need to rely on a plethora of young players to step up. Jets coach Robert Saleh explained just how important Maye is to his secondary during his postgame press conference on Thursday.

“You look at that secondary, he’s the vet,” Saleh said, via 247Sports. “You got a lot of second-year rookie players and a lot of second-year and first-year players on that back end and Marcus was kind of that setting force back there. Obviously a heck of a football player.”

Following the game on Thursday night, Maye posted a message on his Twitter account.

“Leaning on my faith,” Maye tweeted. “Y’all just pray for me and wish the best for me! I love my teammates more than y’all know! Hold it down! I’ll be alright, God got me!”

The timing of this injury is brutal for Maye. He was playing this season on the franchise tag with the hope of receiving a lucrative deal in the offseason.

Maye, 28, might not receive a long-term deal this upcoming offseason due to his injury. It’s truly a heartbreaking scenario for the former second-round pick out of Florida.

