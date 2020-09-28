Mark Sanchez Has Brutally Honest Comment On The Jets

Few quarterbacks in franchise history have defined the New York Jets as much as Mark Sanchez. Despite how the two sides left each other in 2014, he remains a supporter of the team that drafted him.

On Monday, Sanchez had some brutally honest comments on his former team. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Sanchez shared the frustration with current Jets starter Sam Darnold.

Sanchez admonished the Jets for how completely unprepared they look to compete at every level. He further empathized with Darnold, pointing out that their two situations in New York were pretty similar.

“You’re putting a product out there on the field, that is in no way ready to compete with the rest of the league,” Sanchez said. “It’s frustrating to watch and I really feel for Sam… Because I’ve lived it.”

"You're putting a product out there on the field, that is in no way ready to compete with the rest of the league. It's frustrating to watch & I really feel for Sam.. Because I've lived it"@Mark_Sanchez on the @nyjets 2020 season #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/u9YI72bZol — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 28, 2020

Like Darnold, Sanchez was a highly touted QB prospect out of USC in the 2009 NFL Draft. He struggled in his rookie season, but the Jets made it all the way to the AFC Championship Game on the heels of the league’s No. 1 defense.

The Jets were even better the following year, and once again made it to the AFC Championship Game, and the following year the team had high hopes that Sanchez would lead them over the hump.

Instead, Sanchez regressed after an 8-5 start, losing the final three games of the season to finish 8-8 and miss the playoffs. The following year he was even worse, and an injury in the 2013 preseason ended his career in New York.

Sam Darnold seems to be following a similar downward spiral. He’s making the same kinds of mistakes Sanchez did even when the rest of the team was playing well.

Things aren’t looking so good for Darnold right now. Whether he turns things around this year or not, at least he has some sympathy from a fellow USC alum.