Mark Sanchez Reacts To Zach Wilson’s Early Struggles

Zach Wilson’s professional football career is off to a pretty rough start. From a former Jets quarterback to a current one, Mark Sanchez isn’t surprised.

Wilson and the Jets are 0-2 on the season after falling 25-6 to the New England Patriots last Sunday. The former BYU star had an atrocious outing and finished with 210 yards passing with four interceptions. Wilson is completing just 55.7 percent of his throws on the year and has already thrown five interceptions.

Is it time to panic just yet? Sanchez isn’t worried. He admitted as much during an interview with Colin Cowherd on Tuesday. What were we expecting from Wilson against a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team?

The former USC star and Jets quarterback knows a thing or two about playing against Belichick.

“Death, taxes and Belichick defense vs. a rookie QB. Bet the farm on it. It’s a no-brainer. He has you second guessing everything. … The year we won, I didn’t realize how big of an accomplishment it was.”

"Death, taxes and Bill Belichick vs. a rookie QB. Bet the farm on it… The year we won, I didn't realize how big of an accomplishment it was." — @Mark_Sanchez doesn't blame Zach Wilson for struggles in week 2: pic.twitter.com/3su7lp8CjZ — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 21, 2021

We probably shouldn’t use Zach Wilson’s performance against Bill Belichick as any sort of barometer. Let’s wait until the Jets’ Week 3 game versus the Denver Broncos this coming Sunday.

Wilson is playing like how we expected him to play so far. He’s a rookie surrounded by a lackluster roster. His numbers aren’t going to get much better until the Jets field a legitimate team.

The good news for the rookie quarterback is that it’s only up from here.