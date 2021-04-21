In just over a week, the 2021 NFL draft will officially kick off from Cleveland as a new crop of talent heads to the professional stage.

Former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence won’t be in attendance at the draft, but he’ll likely be the No. 1 overall pick. That means former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson will likely be the first player to walk across the stage.

The New York Jets are expected to draft Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick. Before he hits the big stage, though, a former Jets quarterback had some advice for Wilson.

Mark Sanchez knows Wilson can make off-schedule throws like Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers. However, he wants Wilson to focus on finding the right time for those plays.

“When that ball’s snapped, you might not know where that ball’s going, and that makes some coordinators uneasy,” he said on “The Colin Cowherd Podcast.” “If you don’t need it, don’t use it. But if you have that trick shot in your bag, take it out when appropriate, and that’s going to be part of the learning curve for him.”

From one Jets QB to another? 🤔@Mark_Sanchez breaks down what Zach Wilson should expect as QB1 in New York. pic.twitter.com/0em1WEiSuR — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) April 20, 2021

The former Jets quarterback didn’t just offer Wilson on-field advice. He knows what the New York market is like and offered some words of wisdom to the likely No. 2 pick.

“He’s gonna be in a very different media market, you’re gonna have to stack all those things, and there’s gonna be a learning curve for each of those categories – whether it’s media or the on-the-field stuff,” Sanchez said.

“So, my only fear with him was, a little too riverboat gambler when you don’t have to be. When it’s an easy just routine grounder to second, you just flip it to first base, don’t give me any around the back, you know, through the legs Harlem Globetrotters – just get the guy out.”

The 2021 NFL draft kicks off on April 29. Wilson won’t have to wait long to hear his name called.