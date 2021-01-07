The Spun

Marvin Lewis Interviewed For Another NFL Coaching Job

Former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis has drawn some interest during this coaching cycle and has completed at least two interviews.

On Sunday, NFL Network reported that Lewis “quietly” interviewed for the Detroit Lions job last week. Today, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the New York Jets have interviewed Lewis for their vacancy.

Since getting fired by the Bengals after the 2018 season, he 62-year-old Lewis has spent the last two years on Herm Edwards’ at Arizona State. He was a special advisor in 2019 and the Sun Devils’ co-defensive coordinator in 2020.

Lewis was the head coach in Cincinnati from 2003-18, compiling a 131-122-3 overall record. He led the franchise to seven playoff appearances and four AFC North titles.

Unfortunately, Lewis’ luck seemed to run out in the postseason. He was unable to win a playoff game with the Bengals and was eventually dismissed after three-straight losing seasons.

If Lewis is not given a new head coaching opportunity in the NFL this offseason, we’d have to think he’ll most likely return to ASU.


