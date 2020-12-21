Mayor Of Jacksonville Reacts To The Jets Winning A Game

The New York Jets shocked the world this weekend, knocking off the heavily favored Los Angeles Rams 23-20. The defense relentlessly pressured Jared Goff as Sam Darnold played a clean game on the way to the team’s first win of the year.

Nobody was as excited as fans of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even the city’s mayor, Lenny Curry expressed excitement about New York’s win.

With the Jets victory, Jacksonville (1-13) leapt up to the No. 1 slot in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft. New York (1-13) fell down to No. 2. The Bengals, at 2-10-1, sit third.

But this year’s circumstances are particularly unique as both organizations find themselves in need of a quarterback. With Clemson junior Trevor Lawrence expected to be a transcendent pro player, the Jaguars might’ve just lucked into a historic pick.

Jacksonville’s mayor was one of the first to think about the possibilities after the Jets win on Sunday. He took to Twitter to celebrate.

“THE New York freaking Jets delivered an early Christmas present to Jacksonville today,” Curry tweeted after the game. “Seriously, this Jets win could be a defining moment for our ball club. See you next week then see you at the draft. This is the win of the day. . . No one saw this coming. Tis the season and Santa smiled on Jax today.”

Of course with two games remaining, the draft order could still change. However, with the way the Jaguars are playing, that seems unlikely.

Jacksonville’s quarterback play has been shaky at best this season. Gardner Minshew battled injuries all year long, while Jake Luton and Mike Glennon struggled in relief. Lawrence would give the Jacksonville fanbase something to be excited about and pair well with some talented Jaguars skill players.

With Sunday’s win, Jets fans found themselves in despair. New York will likely look to take Ohio State’s Justin Fields, but the organization will likely never forget what could’ve been.