Mekhi Becton Has 2 Main Goals For His Rookie Season

Quarterbacks and wide receivers were the headliners of last month’s 2020 NFL Draft, but offensive tackles were also a major commodity. Among the top players at the position was New York Jets draftee Mekhi Becton.

The massive tackle out of Louisville went No. 11 overall. He headlines a Jets draft class that looks very strong on paper.

At 6-foot-7, 364 pounds, Becton is as imposing as they come. He showed off some freakish athleticism at the NFL Combine. If New York can harness that potential, they should have a left tackle for years to come. He isn’t hurting for confidence either.

“I want to start as a rookie and I want to make the playoffs,” Becton told NorthJersey.com, outlining two major goals for his first NFL season. The first isn’t a given, but an expectation for a pick of his caliber. The second will be a little more tricky, but is certainly not a crazy idea, given the situation in the AFC East.

Mekhi Becton has set his goals for his rookie seasonhttps://t.co/Z0SNElQVIu — Chris Iseman (@ChrisIseman) May 19, 2020

With Tom Brady’s departure from the New England Patriots, the AFC East appears to be as open as it has been since the 2008, when he missed most of the season. That year, the Miami Dolphins captured the last non-Pats division title.

New England remains a betting favorite as of now, with former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham plugged in as starting quarterback. The Buffalo Bills, led by rising-third year QB Josh Allen, made the playoffs as a Wild Card team last year, and are probably the top contender.

Mekhi Becton, Sam Darnold, and the rest of the young Jets will try and upend things this fall.

[NorthJersey.com]