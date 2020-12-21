Mekhi Becton Has A Blunt Message For Angry Jets Fans

The New York Jets beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, knocking them out of pole position to draft all-world QB Trevor Lawrence and dooming their franchise to many more years stunlocked in bad football. But Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is just happy to get his first win.

Speaking to SNY after leading the Jets offense to their 23-20 upset over the Rams, Becton called out the Jets fans who wanted the team to lose out. He called them “not real fans.”

“They are not real fans,” Becton said bluntly. In fairness to the rookie offensive tackle, nobody wants the dishonor of going winless in a season.

Worse still, Becton, his teammates and even his family members have been receiving nasty messages from despondent Jets fans. A simple glance at the comments section on Twitter is full of outraged Jets supporters.

"They are not real fans" Mekhi Becton has a message for Jets 'fans' who wanted them to lose https://t.co/eUmUFr0Y8A pic.twitter.com/kRZ4QUSv5w — SNY (@SNYtv) December 21, 2020

The New York Jets have every reason to be angry. They tanked the season and endured some of the most embarrassing football games in NFL history with one of the worst coaches in NFL history just for the chance of getting a historically good prospect in Trevor Lawrence.

Now the Jets have done all of that for nothing, largely with a group of players who won’t even be with the franchise over the next few years.

While there’s no excuse for fans of any team to send messages to players with that level of vitriol, they have every reason to be fuming from now until they finally give up their fandom in the hopeless NFL franchise.