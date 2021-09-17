Jets’ Robert Saleh Gives Mekhi Becton Injury Update

During the New York Jets’ season opener last Sunday, second-year offensive tackle Mekhi Becton was carted off the field with what appeared to be a severe knee injury.

Becton’s test results showed that he suffered MCL and cartilage damage in his knee. He also dislocated his knee cap.

On Friday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh had an update on the team’s former first-round pick. Thankfully, it sounds like Becton will have a chance to return to the field this season.

Saleh told reporters that Becton is having surgery on his injured knee and his recovery timetable is a minimum of four-to-eight weeks. Hopefully, he’s able to return sooner than later.

In terms of natural talent, there aren’t many offensive tackles as gifted as Mekhi Becton. Unfortunately, he has dealt with a plethora of injuries since entering the NFL in 2020.

Becton was held out of minicamp earlier this year due to plantar fasciitis. A few months later, he had to enter concussion protocol due to a collision during 11-on-11 drills. Now, he’ll have to spend the next month or two recovering from a serious knee injury.

The Jets will need to start George Fant at left tackle while Becton recovers from his knee injury. Morgan Moses, who signed with the team earlier this year, will handle the starting duties at right tackle.

